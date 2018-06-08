Sen. Rand Paul meets Russian senators in Moscow, invites them to the US

Among the senators was Sergey Kislyak, the ex-Russian ambassador to the U.S.
1:02 | 08/06/18

I am one who believes in more engagement that we need to have more cultural exchange or exchange between our legislative bodies. Com or open lines of communication. And the world's a complicated place we are in close proximity to Russia and Syria and other places. And I think it would be a very big mistake not to have open lines of communication. And so part of my trip here in my purpose to come to Russia used to say that. We need to have dialogue and one. And I'm pleased to announce that we will be forever. O'Brien. In Washington. We also need. BM range. Well. All are. Do I think. Leave not. Our great state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

