Transcript for Senate committee hears from Ohio teen who spoke out about anti-vaccine household

My mother is an anti tax advocate the please vaccines cause artist brain image and to not benefit. The health and safety society despite the fact such opinions have been debunked numerous times but the scientific community. My entire life without numerous vaccines against eases such as measles chicken pox ridden polio. However in December to eighteen. Are being catching up on my mr. musicians despite a mother's disapproval I grew up understanding my mother's beliefs that vaccines are dangerous and who speak openly about these views. Both online in a person's voice your concerns and these police are met with strong criticism. Over the course of my life seeds of doubts where planted in questions arose because of these the backlash my mother. But over time that really deleted. Now. It's important understand as I approached high school and began to critically think for myself I solid information and answer vaccines outweighed the concerns heavily. I began leading to because my school and pursuing trade above all else ants I realized one certain. Quality to debates and two conversations in general when it comes to controversial discussions which is that. There seems to always be two sides to a discussion. I'm there always seems to be account reclaim our rebuttal and always something to strike back with in terms of debate. There this BC journalists and says this is not true for the vaccine debate ends I reports I put my mother with this concern that. She was in for acts. I approach my mother numerous times trying to explain that vaccines are safe in my M should be vaccinated. Approaching even with articles in the CDC explicitly claiming that. Ideas that vaccine cause autism and extremely dangerous consequences were incorrect. In one instance ran approach my mother with information from the CDC that claims that she's a cause autism she responded with us with a much to think. Skepticism and it's worried were taking the forefront in terms and information. Now conversations like these reaffirm that evidence in defense of vaccines was. At least on anecdotal level much greater than the rated misinformation my mother interacted with for my mother and her love affection and care is apparent. Was used to push an agenda to crate if false distress. And he sources which spread misinformation should be the primary concern the American people.

