Transcript for Senate confirmation hearing underway for director of national intelligence

Well here's a look at the first senate confirmation hearing in the age of social distancing. Texas congressman John Ratcliffe president trumps nominee for the Director of National Intelligence faced questions in a sparse chamber seats were spaced sixty apart. No more than two dozen people were in the room at a time. And the public has been barred from the capital. Breaking overnight right now Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a Baltimore hospital 87 year old is being treated for an infection calls by Goldstone. A statement from the court says Ginsburg underwent a nonsurgical treatment. She set to be resting comfortably and plans to take part in the court's session to date by phone. Ginsburg is expected to be released from Johns Hopkins hospital in the next day or so.

