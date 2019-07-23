Senate confirms Mark Esper as defense secretary

The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Mark Esper as the next defense secretary, the first permanent leader the Pentagon has had since James Mattis resigned in December.
Transcript for Senate confirms Mark Esper as defense secretary
Are there any senators in the chamber wishing to vote or change their vote. If not BA's or ninety's. Than the maize or eight the nomination is confirmed. Under the previous order the motion to reconsider center is considered made and laid upon the table and the president will be immediately notified of the Senate's actions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

