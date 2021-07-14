Senate Democrats introduce bill to end federal prohibition of marijuana

The legislation would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge federal non-violent marijuana-related crimes.
1:44 | 07/14/21

Transcript for Senate Democrats introduce bill to end federal prohibition of marijuana
Up. You don't. And you. Yeah. The war on drugs has really been a war on people particularly. People Carl. The candidates administration opportunity. Would help put an end. To the unfair targeting and treatment communities of color moving Canada's from the federal list of controlled substances. Oh. Yeah.

