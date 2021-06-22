Transcript for Senate election reform bill likely to fail amid filibuster battle

The senate is set to vote on an election reform bill today aiming to expand voter registration absentee ballots and early voting should it would also broadened campaign finance disclosures limit partisan gerrymandering and institute federally financed campaigns. But the bill is expected to sail let's go to ABC news political director Rick Klein. For more on why so Rick what is keeping this bill from passing particularly. After their bin some compromises put out there. And why hold this note at all at this destined for failure. Miami answers one word it's the filibuster the reason that they can't pass is because of the senate filibuster even if all the Democrats say together that's not going to be enough. And the reason Democrats are holding this is to showcase that fact and hope to pressure their own members to change the senate rules now. A couple senate Democrats have ruled that out of their hoping that the pressure builds after today's vote. And this is the number one priority we've seen a number of states move in the direction of restrictive voting rights Democrats have said. This is the biggest thing they wanna do this year and it's going to be blocked almost certainly today but Democrats hope that they can at least calls all of their members to stick together a show of unity a show of force. And then hope that some kind of pressure builds over the next couple of weeks but not this bill is destined for failure everybody knows it. I just about showing it publicly. So the Democrats all unified behind it's it's compromise version of the bill now but they're small majority isn't enough. To overcome that filibuster but he's still here in Kristen cinema I just wrote an op Ed saying that she moderate Democrats still believes that they have more to lose. Then they do to gain by doing away with the filibuster so now what. Yes senator cinemas at the mansion may as well have a big sign above their heads they're not getting rid of the filibuster but some Democrats are taking that for an answer and they feel like the pressure will continue to build. That as Republican show that they're not willing to compromise on things like the January 6 commission which they blocked a few weeks ago. And on election reform which there are expected to block today maybe on other issues down the pike. That maybe they change their minds otherwise Democrats hope it it's used as a rallying cry for them. In a 20/20 two mid terms where their majority is at stake and they look to expand that majority. They have not given up hope but this is really as far as Democrats can go 5050 senate means you need everyone united under the best of circumstances. And that means no filibuster. I and India if you can if you can overcome the filibuster you change a lot of these things but that is not happening and again Democrats know that. And Rick and with midterm elections just around the corner if they weren't to undo the filibuster could backfire on them. Oh no doubt I mean it's going to be a political issue for Republicans some bills they're going to be calling this power grab throughout the day as they have consistently they'll point out that they could have changed the senate rules the same way when they were in the majority and chose not to although they did change the rules substantially. For the confirmation of Supreme Court justices which allow president trump to get three justices. On the court so there's been a long slide. To eliminate the protections that are Ford's of the minority party. In the senate bulls I'd like to point and and blame the other side are Democrats feel like Republicans are going too far they're gonna push as much as they can but. There will be political consequences almost certainly. All right so this voting rights bill is set to fail in this vote today so what's next in the battle over voting rights. Two tracks here Diane we got the number of states fourteen and counting of already passed laws that restrict voting rights. Texas is not stop there are expected to have a special legislative session either later this summer or sometime in the fall so there's still states that are moving in that direction the federal efforts could regroup in some way although I think that's unlikely I think it's more likely that the attention and turns the changing the rules and looking toward the 20/20 two elections. And then I think all eyes are going to be on the Biden Justice Department they're gonna have. A wide authority and they're going to be very closely watched to see how they enforce voting rights laws and in fact there's a Supreme Court decision that's XP expected any day now. That could impact reinforcement of voting rights laws and president that is also trying to get this infrastructure package over the finish line we're nearing a deal so what's the latest. Yeah this is so interesting Diane because we talk about how voting rights is getting blocked but it looks like momentum is building for bipartisanship. On infrastructure president Biden. Met with a couple of moderate Democrats expected to meet with some Republicans are on board. And the number of co sponsors are Democrats and Republicans growing just about by the day now the problem Biden he has here is on his left. Progressives liberals feel like it doesn't do enough to protect the climate and to protect families are and they want to happen a bigger package or a separate track but. Right now this infrastructure bill actually looks decent look like as a decent chance of passing. Up by his involvement critical here he's got to decide what is he gonna take in terms of a package even if it doesn't include everything knowing that he's gonna make a lot of people unhappy. And Rick expanded child tax credit start going out next month eligible families can receive up to 3600 dollars for each child. Under six and 3000 for each child six to seventeen. So how can people check if they're eligible and then access these payments. Yeah the White House actually held a special day yesterday it's to highlight this they've got a website up it's pretty easy to it's a look at and to apply on line. In most cases it's gonna be direct deposit basically what this is is money that you would be getting as part of your tax returns next year you can sort of slot load that get it month by month. Getting people money people's pockets right now a big accomplishment that the Biden administration. Is championing and they're hoping to make permanent so they're hoping that this takes hold that a lot of a lot of voters psychic used to seen an extra money in their tracks trying his political director at Klein always good to have Eric thank you thank you.

