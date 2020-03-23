Transcript for ‘The Senate and the House must act’: Pence

Well thank you all we just completed conference call with the nation's governors all of our states and territories it was good productive. Discussion talk about mitigation efforts are both president's decision. Yesterday. Issue a major. Disaster declaration were new York and California and Washington State. Search resources. To those areas and those hospitals. And personal protective equipment. We fielded additional request today from other states. Most especially New Jersey that's feeling the impact. Of the outbreak. In New York State. At this point our health experts inform us that. That. New York has become in effect that it yet epicenter of the corona virus spread in the country. So and continue to focus resources there either NASA or through this extraordinary structures FEMA. To make sure that our states and local communities. The full support. The federal government that throughout the world of ours it's a good discussion today. We talked about. All all the issues the enabling us states to stand up there National Guard. With federal support. Specific need for supplies progress that we're taking on issues from us. To escalators. In all of it represents. The ongoing partnership that president trump has forged. With all of our governors all of our states. And territories and and that dialogue will continue. We continue to make it clear our governor's order to do whatever it takes. To make sure they have. The resources and support. In the best guidance. From the best health experts. In the world. To put the health and safety of their citizens for questions. Story mentioned earlier. Hearing where it'll that are pretty. If there is what when of the he's every Bruins. Well what we unpacked for the governors today is that way the president engaged leaders of a number of medical associations we deter. That devices that are used by and it's these it is. Could be easily. Converted. Two. That until lakers that could be used for people struggling with the corona virus. We worked with the FDA. They issued guidance on the changing then to that piece of equipment. And so we directed all of our governors again today that surveil their outpatient clinics. To identify what we believe are tens of thousands of these devices. Which could add to our nation's resources. For regulators for people that might be severely impacted. By the coral by its own get a week strong response from our governors. But we are reiterated again stated that because. But what anesthesiologists. Have step forward and told us would be available because swift work of the FDA. Now our governors around America are going to be able to identify a whole new range. A panel leaders that could be could be easily converted added their supply. And focus to the point in the states. That's in addition to what we have a national stockpile. The battle leaders that we have in the marketplace today. As well said extraordinary. Efforts by American industry to step up and join us in manufacturing. More regulators the American people. General Motors is working. With one other company that you can actually manufacture battle later we're working with them. Back on track again it's. This is the whole of America approach receive all of America step up and went our anesthesiologist made it clear that these that these devices could be available. And converted to treat people struggling with corona virus our team would strict work and networking with our governors were identified every source. Are you considering. This means any of the White House guidelines to try to resuscitate the economy you know. When the president laid out the fifteen days to slopes for. We believe that. We had an opportunity early. It progress of the corona virus across country to impact the trajectory. Of the disease. And significantly. Lower the number of Americans exposed to it. And and threatened by a series they'll. It's important armor or most most Americans even those who contract the corona virus will fully recover. But for seniors with serious underlying health conditions with people with serious deficiencies. Threats real and so the president thought it was important. As we focus on areas where we've had significant outbreak and we support. Areas like California and Washington State. And in New York was this with specific counter measures and support the governors in those states. Thought it was important for every American to take action is tens of millions are. To help us slow this for a but at the end of this fifteen day. We're going to get with our health experts' reports value way. Ways in which we might be able to do just that guidance for the American people. But those measures right now were all in in the belief that we could that we could impact the trajectory. Of the curve for a virus. In America in a way that would that would spare. Many Americans from being exposed a contract in. The disease. And of course save lives but will will look at where we are and and will evaluate based on our health. Experts what steps might be possible I will tell you I told the governors today that. In early march we issued guidance for health care workers. Saying they could return to work even if they've been exposed in the corona virus if it were a match for fourteen days. And today we fully expect. The corona virus task force to review recommendations. For critical infrastructure workers first responders. Those that play a vital role in in public safety in the life. Of our communities. We're gonna give guidance out of HHS and DHS today. About how those workers even if they've been exposed to someone with corona virus as long as they don't have symptoms. Would be able to return to work immediately whereabouts for two weeks but otherwise returned the important roles they play caller. Starr thanks. And I'm pretty confident that the senate can reach an stimulus deal. I think this is a very inspiring time. Across America you see people coming together. As never before in my lifetime in the American people rising cage. And and it's time for the United States senate it's. The care act will provide direct support if to working families. The average family of four could receive up to 3000 dollars in direct payment that we payroll support. For businesses. For several months that have been impacted by this they'll be unemployment insurance or as we see. The unemployment insurance rolls swell around the country. President trump and I absolutely believe sake of American workers for the sake of our economy for the sake of seeing our country. Through the corona virus. Senate and the house must act. To pass the care act passed care at this week it's time they got to work.

