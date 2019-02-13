Transcript for Senate Intel chairman slams Cohen for missing testimony due to 'medical needs'

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee is expressing frustration with president trumps former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen senator Richard Burr is blasting Cohen for missing a plan appearance before the panel Tuesday Cohen's attorneys as he was recovering from shoulder said the surgery. But photos have surfaced online of Cohen having dinner with friends and out with his wife last weekend. I can assure you that any goodwill that might have existed in the committee with Michael Coleman is now gone well I would prefer to get him before he goes to prison. But. You know the way he's positioning itself. Not coming of the committee we know we've may help him go to press. Cohen's attorney said the medication he's on her shoulder surgery made it impossible for him to testify this week. And that it's possible to be in pain and still visit a restaurant Cohen has the late testifying on the hill on three separate occasions.

