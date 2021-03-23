Transcript for Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on gun violence

These things are not gonna stop members they're just not ice here for a quarter century listening. They don't stop. And if you give people. The ability. To ease easily purchase. A weapon can be devastating. To large numbers of people some of them will use that. Under stress or for whatever reason I don't know. We also all an unprecedented spike of murders along with periods or prolonged civil unrest. Americans. Kill one another destroyed your neighbors businesses attacked law enforcement officers. And burned city blocks to the ground. Just yesterday as we saw on the news last night police officer. Made the ultimate sacrifice his life during an attack on a supermarket boulder cholera at all. That killed ten. That has got to stop. This committee. This hearing. Are hopeful a conversation. About constitutional. Common sense ways to reduce gun violence in America. Now's the time for action to honor these victims. With action real action. Not fig leaf sword that shadows. That have been offered on the other side along with hopes. And thoughts and prayers thoughts and prayers. Cannot say. The eight victims in Atlanta or the ten. Last night including eight grave police officer thoughts and prayers can't say between 4000. People killed every year. Now we will learn in the coming days and weeks. The exact motivation of the murderers in Atlanta and bolder cholera. Will learn what happened there. But we already know this pattern is predictable over and over and over again. There are steps we can take to stop these crimes and yell at the steps aren't. The steps aren't disarming law abiding citizens. Every year firearms are used in the defense of capacity defend. Women children families roughly a million times a year in the United States. And the Democrats who want to take away the guns from those potential victims would create more victims of crimes not less.

