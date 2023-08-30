Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell did not respond to reporters for a short time during a press conference on Wednesday. He previously froze during a Capitol Hill presser on July 26, 2023.

August 30, 2023

