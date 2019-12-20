Transcript for Senate passes landmark anti-robocalls bill

And the senate has given final approval tool bill designed to curb those. Very annoying robo calls thank goodness. It's called the traced act and it requires phone companies to authenticate calls to determine if I'm number calling is actually real it also clears the way for regulators to penalize gamers more aggressively. Estimates are that nearly fifty billion robo calls have been made in the US so far this year. There's word of a massive FaceBook user data breach a security expert reports the names FaceBook ID them phone numbers of nearly 270 million users. We're exposed in an online database. He says most of the people affected are from the US the database. It's no longer up and running but it was available for about two weeks FaceBook says it is looking into the matter.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.