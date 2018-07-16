Transcript for Senate reaction pours in to Trump's meeting with Putin

I'm Alan Rogan outside the office of senator Jeff flake Republican of Arizona. He offered some of the most pointed criticism of president trump after his press conference with Russian president Vladimir content. In to clean slate called trans performance shameful is that he never thought he'd see today that US president would stand next to his Russian counterpart. Thank you the United States. Of fomenting Russian aggression. Like this just one of several Republicans who criticized the president's comments including his assertion that he had no reason to believe that Russia would have been your feared. The 2016 presidential election. Now Democrats were printing plate critical of trump as well Senate Democratic Leader chamber wondered aloud. As to whether trump had been so deferential to Putin because Putin has damaging information on trial. I'm Alan Rogan thanks for watching ABC news lie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.