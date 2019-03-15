Transcript for Senate rejects Trump's national emergency declaration

At the White House there has been a rebuke. By a number of senate Republicans to president trump so we turn to ABC news White House correspondent Karen Travers this has to do Karen with the national emergency the president. Is it has declared about. The border and this was a stunning reviewed yesterday in the senate where you had twelve Republicans air and joining Democrats to approve a resolution that would block that emergency declaration by the president. The president this weekend in making a personal appeal to Republicans to stick together and stick with honest he sent a vote in favor of this resolution was a vote. Against border security and a vote for Nancy Pelosi but Aron. Residents appeals did not end up helping there you saw twelve Republicans joining the Democrats. But it isn't gonna happen now the president as he just saw in that one word all cabs tweak. Is going to veto this resolution he was widely expected to do that and that could come today his first ever Vito. After that congress will then we consider the resolution but Aaron it does not look like they have the votes to override that presidential Vito. And that's that. And so automatically then the funds get transfer of the way the president wants the wall gets built the way he declares. Not so fast the president can't cut a check for that money and then start construction in the border wall. The national emergency declaration is going to be tied up in court for some time you've already seen states suing about the authority of the president has for this and the impact that it could have on funding for their states. So this could take months if not longer to make its way through the legal process. Though for now the president does win this one with the power of that veto pen. ABC's Karen Travers from her post at the White House.

