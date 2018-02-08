Transcript for Senate Republicans accuses Democrats of acting in bad faith

I'm Alley Rogen in the room where the Senate Judiciary Committee holds its hearings and we're just a short while ago senate Republicans on the committee. Held a press conference where they appeared with. Cardboard boxes stacked halfway to the ceiling to demonstrate just how many documents. The committee will be able to review as they consider the nomination of judge Fred Cavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Democrats have been arguing they want to see even more documents specifically they want access to Kavanagh as records. From his time as staff secretary under George W. Bush. That position is a key position in any whitehouse and essentially oversees every piece of paper that crosses a president's desk. Republicans have argued that these documents. Our too sensitive potentially to be revealed and that they're not going to reveal much about Kavanagh has judicial philosophy. Democrats however are arguing the exact opposite. And so far the two parties have not been able to make an agreement that allows and to see even some of the staff secretary records. Now Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley has said that he wants to hold the confirmation hearing into Kavanagh I sometime in September. But the National Archives may have just thrown a wrench into those works. They said the amount of documents that the committee has requested which amounts you about 900000. Documents. May not be ready to be produced until October. Which means we might be facing a Kavanagh confirmation hearing sometime right before the November mid term elections. I'm Alley Rogen thanks for watching ABC news lives.

