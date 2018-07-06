Senate Republicans divided on whether, and when, to tie Trump's hands on tariffs

More
Senate Republicans say they don't want to consider Corker's bill right now because they don't want to tie his hands in the middle of these current talks.
1:21 | 06/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate Republicans divided on whether, and when, to tie Trump's hands on tariffs
Intellectually understand what he's trying to do terrorism traditionally been a prerogative if congress this law's been around since the seventies. The presence using it probably stretching it but it ended the day. We have a chance here to close out some trade deals so it is beneficial to us and our allies. And I think taking this legislation up. An immediate future would undercut the president's position. A warning to be successful we got to realize that we matter agree with the president's position on trade that he ran a campaign known trade and he warned. Terrorists generally are not a big fan of them. But maybe they can do some good here so the bottom line is most of us came away from the meeting believing that there are some hope we're gonna get some breakthroughs pretty soon. And we do not want to undercut president's ability. To negotiate better treatments. Three. Well I think president pro right about China we've been in warlord who lost it. I am concerned about the ripple effects still process are going. Lumber prices are going up but there are some of pieces. Even with Canada that we need to look at we haven't done any rule over all of the world trade system in long time. And we haven't really looked at our own trading practices in a long time Sony give the president a chance to see if he can improve the situation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55731247,"title":"Senate Republicans divided on whether, and when, to tie Trump's hands on tariffs","duration":"1:21","description":"Senate Republicans say they don't want to consider Corker's bill right now because they don't want to tie his hands in the middle of these current talks.","url":"/Politics/video/senate-republicans-divided-tie-trumps-hands-tariffs-55731247","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.