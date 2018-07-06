Transcript for Senate Republicans divided on whether, and when, to tie Trump's hands on tariffs

Intellectually understand what he's trying to do terrorism traditionally been a prerogative if congress this law's been around since the seventies. The presence using it probably stretching it but it ended the day. We have a chance here to close out some trade deals so it is beneficial to us and our allies. And I think taking this legislation up. An immediate future would undercut the president's position. A warning to be successful we got to realize that we matter agree with the president's position on trade that he ran a campaign known trade and he warned. Terrorists generally are not a big fan of them. But maybe they can do some good here so the bottom line is most of us came away from the meeting believing that there are some hope we're gonna get some breakthroughs pretty soon. And we do not want to undercut president's ability. To negotiate better treatments. Three. Well I think president pro right about China we've been in warlord who lost it. I am concerned about the ripple effects still process are going. Lumber prices are going up but there are some of pieces. Even with Canada that we need to look at we haven't done any rule over all of the world trade system in long time. And we haven't really looked at our own trading practices in a long time Sony give the president a chance to see if he can improve the situation.

