Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination

The cloture vote, 51 to 49, ends the debate President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and sets the stage for a final vote.
0:27 | 10/05/18

On this vote the days are 51 the no's are 49 the motion is agreed to and so there Abbott the votes are there to invoke cloture. We just heard the gavel their moments ago. They have now voted to end debate in two nominees judge Brett Cavanaugh. This now sets things in motion for an historic vote as early as tomorrow. Which could lead to Brett Cavanaugh becoming the next Supreme Court justice.

