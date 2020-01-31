Transcript for Senate votes against allowing new documents, witnesses in impeachment trial

As expected. The democratic motion to allow witnesses has been defeated close vote 51. 24949. To 51 to Republicans. Voting along with the Democrats but that was it Mitch McConnell was able to hold his party in line in defense of the president on this key question of witnesses. The senate is not gonna going to recess on a good lord. Senior congressional correspondent mayor Bruce for more on that we knew since the beginning of the day that his vote would go down the democrats' attempts to get witnesses despite. A new revelation from John Bolton today had not succeeded what we don't know yet is the end game before this trial which is why they've just gone into recess. Again a dispute over how many more days to take. Will they finished tonight tomorrow into next week. And George there's been a flurry of activity and negotiations here in fact we saw that playing out actually. On the senate floor right before this though you could see the Republican leader the democratic leader many of their top staff and aides huddling. I suspect discussing exactly that question of what comes next how does this play out how to they get between this point and that ultimate final vote on the articles of impeachment. So here's essentially where things stand and this is very in flocks but. Republicans many of them they want to move quickly here they are done with this process they wanna get it over with but they also don't love the look of having a vote to acquit the president in the wee hours of the morning if they were to go ahead and do this and plowed through tonight. Democrats are urging to slow this down they want to have their members who have now I to sit silently. Do all of this to have a moment to stand and speak publicly to go on the record. And be able to stay wit for them. Record of history essentially where they stand on this process and on the president's actions I suspect also. It's some of those Democrats some of those Republicans have had concerns about this those holdouts. That we have been watching this to a senate Republicans who just voted to oppose this Mitt Romney and Susan Collins they may also. Like to go on the record perhaps it is an of the president's defenders. As well we know Vick right now they are going to recess they're going big. They don't have a solution that is clear they're now going to huddle and try and come up with some kind of plan to George there's a lot of politics at play and also the political calendar. To take into account because of course you have the Iowa Caucuses on Monday. And the president sent to deliver the state of the union here on Tuesday. So many cross pressures on Greene Jon Karl on that our chief White House correspondent and John I think that's the big goal for the present have this done before he goes into the house chamber. I'm teasing of it there's also been some talk. That they need Fred that the president's attorneys perhaps in the wake of some of these revelations of the last couple days one a little more time to prepare their closing arguments. There's certainly some talk of that in George frankly I don't see how they get this done before the president's State of the Union Address on Tuesday if he just. Consider. The that the calendar here need to look at what happened in 1999. The last impeachment trial the president each senator was given fifteen minutes for first. For the speech for about their vote if you do the math on that get to 25. Hours worth of speech is. Enough to watch it to chew up at least a couple of days and probably passed a Tuesday. And we don't even know when we're gonna get it to ought to that point because Democrats can still put further motions forward. Beyond this initial motion about witnesses they did there are still other motions the could be in order OK John thanks in that the first response from the democratic leader Chuck Schumer coming out. Of the chamber after the vote let's listen. Okay I'm gonna make a brief statement believe. Okay. To not allow. They witness a document no witnesses no documents. And impeachment trial. Is a perfidy. It's a grand tragedy. One of the worst tragedies that this and it has ever overcome America will remember this day unfortunately. Where this and it did not live up to its responsibilities. Where this and it turned away from truth and went along with a sham trial. This that if the president is equated with no witnesses no documents. The acquittal we'll have no value. Because Americans will know. That this trial was not a real trial it had no witnesses no documents. Is a tragedy. On a very large scale. I will be now going up to my caucus to discuss what we're doing net. Style and artillery Chuck Schumer right they're calling this a sham trial not a fair trial a tragedy for. The American people and bring in our legal panel for more on this right now I think Churchill would agree with Lisa Murkowski one of the Republicans in the voting knowing when this is on one thing that this is not. A fair trial in the senate but what you heard. From both Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander who voted no one of the senators in play was a lot of blame on the house because they didn't do their job they did you know wholly partisan way. And then it's not. He did it is not the Senate's job to make up for that. Right but Chuck Schumer is right that would ever happen in the house. This will be the first impeachment trial in American president with no witnesses at all in fact the first impeachment trial in general even of any federal. Official I'm and so you know so so he is correct about that when I think he is also saying that's very funny deeper level winds. This will be an acquittal but it's not innings on a rationed because there wasn't sufficient examination of the facts and evidence to get to a principal result. Reminds me of the Muller report who did not exonerate the president of the present amount. The next things that he was exonerated perhaps some evidence of the present is not exonerated that's true is sustainable mar Alexander Dan Abrams where he said. He believes what the president did is inappropriate. Simply not impeachable and at least some senators in the afternoon like princess in Nebraska says he speaks for us. Yeah and we're gonna see how many senators. We sort of talked about this before it's almost a pseudo censure. This idea that some of these senators are gonna come out make a comment that they think that what the president was accused of actually happened. But that that shouldn't mean impeachment and removal from office and that's a distinction from he did nothing wrong but let's be clear about what has happened. The vote we just saw is effectively the end of this impeachment proceedings. The last hope that the Democrats hat. Was as happens in a trial. You get a witness and you never know what happens next as we learned this week even though the witness wasn't called harassed and corrected that has now been shut off so. Now even if there is another revelation. Even if in the next day or two some other big scoop comes out about the president did this in that in Ukraine and its center up. There aren't going to be any witness is called it's over. It's now just about the process. And how to end this process. Both politically and for. Slowly you this trial is over then it would there was never much of a chance you gonna get twenty Republicans to devote to convict anyway the Terry Moran. It is the battle it's only just begun is what is the mean Brad this impeached and that battle is going to be fought on the campaign trail president trump we'll have his. Full exoneration that day this is a travesty and then the Democrats are wrong. Remember to have their answer and John Bolton and more evidence perhaps coming out of the southern district of New York. And other places might have. Oh wait on the scale as well but then. What's the meaning down through the years right every one of our impeachment has come to stand for something. Hey did you have Andrew Johnson which failed. The homes of students for the principal for a long time we don't impeach president for policy disagreements with congress which is at the root of that impeachment. If he did Bill Clinton we don't impeach presidents for personal misconduct the doesn't impact their public duties. What will this one stand for. President trumps. That that is the president can do things like this and there's nothing wrong with it or something along what Lamar Alexander has suggested. That impeachment is such a high bar removal from office you can have. But kind of a censure. That it was inappropriate. But not warranting the death and one of the things that makes this impeachment unique is that beckons happening during an election year but the president running in Jon Karl that means that in some way the verdict. Is is going to be delivered by the voters not only in November but perhaps for history as well. Capsule in this was actually a point that was made repeatedly by the president's defense saying look we've got. A one point one of his lawyers that we've got the election in a few months well it's a little more than a few months but we're headed towards an election in and the ultimate. Verdict to be delivered by the voters themselves that the Democrats said though. Is this is a president that a showed. His willingness to cheat. To seek foreign help to try to fix that a lecturer artist or try to affect that election that's why. You need to remove him now but were clearly at the point where the verdict will ultimately be delivered by the voters here. Thomas or senior discourse I wanna pick up on that point right now because that was one of the arguments the Democrats made is that the president president is picking up Russian propaganda is was looking to cheat. In the campaign and we know right now. That there have been instances of the of the Russians trying again and we know that they were looking at reasonable which of course was the the gas company in play through most of this senate trial and the warnings have come from Robert Mueller from the head of the FBI. That this election is under threat. Exactly George when I spoke with the FBI director in December he warned the fact that the Russians were still up to it. And that they would be trying to do it for the upcoming election. And as you said Bob Mueller said that they're doing it yesterday to doing it today in a will be doing it the days preceding the election so. This idea that. Four and a governments may play a role in our election is one that people are very concerned people are raising the issue of Iran also China George so. We're gonna have to see how all this plays out and again as you mentioned and Terry mentioned the southern district we have to see how that plays out in terms up. Giuliani's associates let partisan ER Truman what will the southern district find in connection with their investigation why that US ambassador was removed. From her post thank you bureau bring in Barbara Comstock former Republican member of congress also played a key role during the Clinton impeachment trial let's talk a little bit about Republicans handles it seemed. That the argument to carry the day for a lot of these Republican senators who are facing reelection. In November was we've got to get out of here the definitive if one win this is called ten witnesses are going to be called. The senate will be in a trial for weeks and months and you don't want that in an election year. Well right and we also knew from the beginning you are never going to get twenty. Republican senators to join the Democrats to convict the president. And I I do think they. Lamar Alexander marker rubio said it very well and they said we already know what we know you know I think they've they believe John Bolton. Not they have to choose. Needs but let's put the American people decide let me something that will be decided yeah I think that did this. There and I think you're right that is gonna pick up some currency in the senate such a different argument that we saw from Republicans in the house were far more in lots stake in lockstep with the present on the idea. That there is nothing to see here he didn't do anything wrong to call is perfect. Well the Republicans in the house there are very few seats where there in sort of purple area or or blue areas show. There you know they've sorted themselves in the house already where you read in pretty red district are pretty blue district and when you talk to the members they are not hearing a lot from their constituents. Upset that there aren't witnesses that there are people certainly the polls show. Yes people would like to hear more information. But they aren't banging on the doors I think that's the same for the senators so this has to be decided out by the public and and the problem that the Democrats have I do think honestly as they have a weak bench here. And if Bernie Sanders we know wins the Iowa caucus and near the New Hampshire primary. It is going to be a very bizarre season. And they'll be a lot more problems we are the people going to be looking at other than what happened here they may forget about this quickly when they're talking about you know socialism and and all that they have Medicare for all and now the ad campaign for college on those issues. This could be long forgotten. What a political calendar we're facing right now this senate trial the Iowa Caucuses on Monday night the state of the union. On Tuesday and merry Bruce we really don't know when this trial is gonna have. Georgia won sender just told us point blank nobody here has any idea they are now right above us. Sometime early next week if I'm really trying to read the tea leaves the Republican leader Mitch McConnell just put out a statement where he did note. That they are working right now to come up with some solution to conclude this at some point. In the coming days. In the coming days on that note of uncertainty we're gonna sign off for now return your regular programming full report tonight and will miss I would give him here. Have a good afternoon. This has been a special report. From ABC news.

