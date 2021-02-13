Senate votes on Article of Impeachment

More
The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump after a vote of 57 guilty and 43 not guilty.
13:10 | 02/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate votes on Article of Impeachment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:10","description":"The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump after a vote of 57 guilty and 43 not guilty.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75878586","title":"Senate votes on Article of Impeachment","url":"/Politics/video/senate-votes-article-impeachment-75878586"}