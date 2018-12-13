Senate votes to stop US support for Yemen war, condemns Saudi crown prince

Sen. Bernie Sanders called the move "historic" and said the Saudi-led intervention has resulted in the "worst humanitarian crisis on Earth."
1:19 | 12/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate votes to stop US support for Yemen war, condemns Saudi crown prince
The senate the set the news stated. That we will not continue participation. In the forty led in prevention in Yemen. Which has resulted. In the worst humanitarian crisis. On earth. And that crisis is about 85000. Children scoffing. To death. 101000. New cases of cholera every single week. And the United Nations telling us. That they or Yemen is on the verge of imminent famine. With the possibility of millions of people. Dying. All because. Of Saudi activities. In that civil war. And today what the United States that its that in a very loud way that we will not continue. To have our military posh. Dictated by aid this product murderous regime. In Saudi Arabia. A regime which was not. Respect democracy does not respect human rights. He regime whose legal nobody doubts. Was involved in the horrific Merkel. Of a dissident journalists. In the Saudi consulate. In Turkey from all the shall be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

