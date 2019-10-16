Transcript for Senator Cory Booker joins ABC News Live to discuss debate performance

Cory Booker had a good night tonight you are saying the moments where he really a thing brought it back says hey guys like. Why are we fighting like he has taken on that role and we are with him right now let's listening Cory Booker of New Jersey. He could see some. Although I at the end of the day the biggest issue we have just continued to raise money we need people go to Cory Booker dot com. So we can win the same we Carter Bill Clinton John Kerry Brock Obama all that were considered long shots at this point. You win on the ground when by building a team and that's why for me right now god it's it's about the small dollar contributions really need to help this. Area. Or senior. Senator. She's a working single mom and she's been the last few debates you've been on a movie set. I hope people watch briar patch which comes out how very soon. But it's wonderful to have this kind of relationship be flourishing under difficult circumstances when. Why wasn't some kind of progress our air here tonight. Oh god what as all the candidates are Zaria was mr. cobble as husband. Was sitting with a lot of the spouses and significant others assists it's wonderful to have her support through this entire. Primary I'm just I'm thrilled and and blast right now he's a lot of time on the debate stage talking about your rivals but. A kind way. Out why wasn't so important to kind of unifying. All that rivals were on that section because he's lost four years ago for a lot of reasons but one of them as we weren't united in office Democrats. I don't care who the nominee is I'm pledging whoever that is thrown my all my heart all my spirit behind them. I may have pointed out in a primary the differences between us but we must unite at the end of this and by the way. We must have a nominee why I'm running that has a spirit. The can bring people together in the full breath of more democratic coalition and that's a kind spirit that could reach out to this country as a whole doesn't. Demonizing degree in and demean the way Donald Trump is we need to have. After him the next. Next president has to be healer has to be someone can remind us of our common bonds and common cause that's why I'm running it's it's because I think that. Getting back to a sense of common purpose and America is essentials we're gonna do the big things like meet the urgency of climate change drive down prescription drug costs and the scourge. Of gun violence in our country. There has to be leadership picking creek water new American coalition's and I believe I'm that lead me. British. Hall. A I don't know almost time Wilson tell I feel really good that on a twelve person stage. Anybody watching knows what I'm about. I'm going to be the candidate to constantly looks to unify our party cause our unity is our strength. And I'm gonna pull it out on this it's important to go through our differences but to do so in a way. That elevates the conversation and power to over next nominee is. Not trying to do moral means to somebody that's. We've seen this before we can't do that again. This election is about beating Donald Trump. And to do that we need greater unity can we've had before support.

