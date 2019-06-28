Transcript for Sen. Harris supporters energized by her debate performance

A generational challenge we know it energized a lot of her supporters that were watching tonight hoping for a big. I performance from Kabul Harris are serene shot out in California was with a group of those. Who were watching that of eight Serena how did they feel about her performance tonight. I get the Everett city can eat out later when he people here tonight. I have one of them actually with me here right now Michelle couldn't believe in just a little bit. You came here tonight telling inspire you actually undecided in the evening and didn't really know you're really exciting. And then you republic next call me what went. Greer and I definitely Santa had started out pretty huge draw everybody is doing great job but then immediately call was thirty distance yourself from the pack. She's getting these very. Strong cards can't let her answer is and has paid Cain let Tina you know Larry. Representation like that is really important and loved how she used her personal narrative in a person's story. He had to shed light water repulsive disease. And she really really distanced herself the rest pact to jabs on some issues. Back well she's very strong speaker and have really ain't it was very different from the debates I saw yesterday. No one of the people he really likes to beat yesterday's that you loved Elizabeth Warren. And maybe not until Wednesday after seeing some players and I'm a little bit about flying it looked at very different. Definitely. I think the Arab trump. Country club politics. Is you know what he's about politicians apparently DC aren't utilizing. And I think that the DC playbook has sort of been thrown out the window. Do we need somebody scrappy fighter like Paul Harris and she really proved herself to be that person. Which took on Joseph Biden which took on for the rest of her you know. Colleagues up there in the debate she she really sad result heart is still one of the things you take it clearly see right now are all people I mean there's still out here. And the news yeah. I mean you know it's. Your moment. Arum might Wear out like seeing Jackson Heights it's about what the rules about light and look at the action without. Definitely is so I think that as soon as she sat. Her 3 AM plan that is mountain. It really did something for everybody here program and -- nineteen. The issues that keep Americans out that night and she did a beautiful job dressing back. Staring at the out every time since she came on an answer worked their magic and who has been. And yeah everybody here was it was really care time and I didn't expect things I really was not expecting the despite his pride and you know I mean it didn't seem like yourself think you so much data and a tacit Mac deal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.