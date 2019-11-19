Transcript for Senior Trump administration official resigns

Well we turn now to this senior official in the trump administration resigning after being accused. As embellishing her resume this morning many men change is defending herself saying she did not embellish her career background she's also addressing that time magazine cover. What they're based on it was turned out to be fake. This morning a high ranking State Department official has resigned amid new questions about her resume. Mean a change join the State Department in April and was later nominated for job where she would have overseen a budget of one billion dollars. According to an investigation by NBC chain withdrew her nomination after a committee asked her to provide documents on her career background. Among the allegations in the report chains bio calls for an alumna of Harvard Business School. When she only attended a seven week course there she allegedly falsely claimed to have served on a nonexistent United Nations panel. As she claimed to have addressed both the Republican and democratic national conventions and 26 scene. But only spoke in an affiliated event associated with the conventions change is also accused of using a fake time magazine cover. With her face on it to tout her nonprofit groups work. And a 2017 video Ching was asked about the cover. The thing to look at some pictures she brought with you have you worked around the world but Kate. So here you are in time magazine rehabilitation. And let's tell me about this covered how the community well we started using drone technology disaster response so. That was when the whole talk that Powell is technology being used to save lives in disaster response Daria is her being used in. Eyes because I brought attention to that. Time magazine confirmed the cover is not real but Chang denies creating net sane and a statement to ABC news of the cover was made without her knowledge by a fan. Who use an apt to create a realistic fake magazine cover which was subsequently circulated online. And her resignation chain criticized top brass of the state department for not defending her. Calling the allegations are character assassination based solely on innuendo. Adding my superiors at the department refused to defend me. Stand up for the truth or allow me to answer the false charges against me she went on to slam the culture at the State Department seen its morale is at its lowest the professionalism and cordiality was a hallmark of the US diplomatic service has all but disappeared. The State Department has not commented about change overnight her biography which use the same photo asked that time magazine cover was removed from the department's web site.

