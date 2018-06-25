Transcript for Sessions defends administration's border defense tactics

If we refuse to prosecute. These adults or illegally entry as meaning about critics want us to do. That would be a disservice I think to the people of this country. He would be an insult to those who come here legally waiting their turn making the application. And most importantly. It would encourage. And has already encouraged more adults to bring more children he legally. On a dangerous journey that puts these children at great risk we're going to continue to prosecute those adults do in here illegally. We are going to do everything in our power our cover to avoid separating families. All federal agencies are working hard to accomplish this go this is a difficult and frustrating situation. Imus meant. Hours days months Russell as our legal department Homeland Security work went Border Patrol our eyes options. Trying to deal with the loopholes and problems that are created in our system. And lawyers over the years have Deval. More and more clever ways to frustrate the normal inspected enforcement of these laws the compassionate thing to do. I firmly believe is to protect children on drugs and violence. They've put criminals in jail and secure our borders. Having an immigration system that has integrity. And consistency. Is right jobs and morrow. An alternative is open borders. Which is both radical. And dangerous and is not a realistic. Prospect form there.

