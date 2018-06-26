Sessions praises 'important' Supreme Court travel ban ruling

More
The attorney general said it was a "good" day.
1:32 | 06/26/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sessions praises 'important' Supreme Court travel ban ruling
I gotta sign me at a good day's morning. As you heard. We have Puerto the United States Supreme Court. And if you remember we had leadership from the previous administrators. Refusing to his fourth press act. Because they didn't believe it was a defensible. Best view of what it's. We had it's been nationwide Johnson but. They said that the president active law. And of course there in the media is that there is no life. I'm yet today that after more than a year Supreme Court true rhetoric. Permanent. Just. This decision is critical to ensuring that continues. Opera. All future. To protect the American people. It is after. Lacked any with and securities. America. And to enforcing immigration system. That serves them nationally. He's she'd exact. I had. You know we respect fortunately. We wrong. News. But costs branch. They don't accept Powell's book. So we bury our. Pleased with the outcome today and hope that this goes some way toward ending the practice. Be brought nation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

