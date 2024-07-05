Shaky debate performance puts all eyes on Biden campaign

President Joe Biden is dealing with detractors amongst his own political party. ABC News' Mary Alice Parks has a report on at least three congressmen calling for Biden to step aside.

July 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live