Transcript for Showdown between congressional Democrats, Trump escalates over Mueller report

We begin this morning with president truck for the attorney general squaring off with Democrats as the partisan battle heats up over the Muller report the president is now making it clear that he'll block key players who testifying at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now unleashing on attorney general William Barr. Accusing him of lying under those ABC's Lana Zach has the latest from Washington good morning Lana. Good morning happy Friday to you Kenneth and today this fight is far from over at the Justice Department. And that's firing back at congressional Democrats saying that there attacks on the attorney general are baseless. Congressional Democrats have not just sign it if they planned to hold attorney general William Barr in contempt. But the top leadership isn't holding back as the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth. To the congress of the United States. That's a crime. After Barr decided to stand up the House Judiciary Committee Democrats left open his seat. And accused bar trying to evade their questions. The attorney general apparently is afraid. A proper Chris examination. Committee chair Jerry Nadler says he'll continue to try and work with the Justice Department and bars teams get a new testimony date scheduled and the full Mueller report released to congress. But he also pursuing other testimony including former White House counsel dom again on but president trump tells fox he's not going to let that happen. I don't think I can let him and then tell everybody else you can't because especially him because he was a counsel I would say it's time. The president also made some predictions about who would be his democratic challenger. I'd be very happy or Biden. She lied can be happy with burning should I personally think gives those two. You know said he does not think that Russia will interfere in the 2020. Election despite a recent morning from his own FBI director that Russia is. Upping its game. I don't against welcome about the 221 in but I certainly have told him he can do what you're doing. We've learned about special counsel Robert Wallerstein has in detention has been in touch with the House Judiciary Committee about trying to set up a testimony forehand. Of course those details are still being worked out will. Be sure to reportable incidents we learned can connect still so much for watching Vick closings at the U lot of things you know.

