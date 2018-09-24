Transcript for Siblings try to oust brother from Congress

We turn out to the political ad with a major twist it starts like a typical attack ad criticizing a congressman from Arizona's fourth district. But it ends with that big surprise when you find out who's delivering the message. The ad targeting Arizona Republican Paul goals are follows a familiar formula if they care about health care if they care about their children's health care. They would hold into account the ad shows voters were venting about an incumbent they won voted out Paul's absolutely not working for his district. But by the end of the the stunning reveal my name is Tim ghosts are David ghosts are called ghost or is my brother my brother and six of goes ours are all Brothers and sisters. Attacking the popular Republican. And shown support for his opponent the Democrat David Brill I endorse doctor Brill doctor girl whole heartedly. Endorse doctor David pearl for congress. I'm doctor David Brill and I approve this message goes are lashing out on Twitter dismissing his siblings has Liberal Democrats who hate president trump. Adding like leftists ever where they put political ideology before family Stalin would be proud. And you can't pick your family to the six angry Democrat go SARS CU at mom and dad's house. Thought that was very trite and sophomoric response Bob I'll try to be as manor. As possible but. Well as insincere he yes it really attended any pain in the family gathering for quite some time frankly wanted to reasons that I don't engaged all is that he doesn't have a lot to offer. And we have very different opinions on. How the world ought to work. So while those r.'s mother tells in New York Times that she supports them. And three of his nine siblings did not take part in that commercial.

