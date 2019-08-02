Transcript for New signs that Dems, GOP will come to agreement on border to prevent shutdown

Am but I want to turn out and that they shut down that deadline is looming but there's some optimistic news that we might avoid it. Glimmers of optimism right now that lawmakers might be able to come together on some compromise on border security and government funding they have until next week the end of the day next Friday February 15. To reach an agreement and certainly there are hints that Democrats are going T come up on their number. Billions of dollars for fencing along the US Mexico border. And that Republicans realize that the president is not going to get the five point seven billion dollars he wants for a border wall but Natalie the big question mark in all of this the wild card. This isn't as it's been for the past couple of months what is the president going to do what will he sign begins two days before the last deadline in December. It seemed like everything was final systems go for the president to sign bipartisan legislation. The next day after the senate voted on it he said he wouldn't he wouldn't sign it and that's what happened then with the shut down school in the in the same position next week. Stay tune that nobody has any idea at this point a clear answer on what the president is going to concede on the out what the president will do and what the president will tweet thank you so much half Karen Travers at the White House.

