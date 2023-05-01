No signs of negotiations between Biden, McCarthy as debt ceiling deadline looms

ABC News’ Karen Travers reports from the White House as President Joe Biden and House Republicans foist blame on one another for faltering debt ceiling talks.

May 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live