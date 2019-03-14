Transcript for Single mother shares her struggle to pay for her college tuition

The price of college the subject and a lot about. That is my own daughter Jennie reed. On TV coats looks like a lot of fun students live in dorms eat piece on campus. Blacks at the gym classes it's an act of many vacation. But that image is nothing like what I've experienced in real life Tony nine I'm appearing. Like nearly one of port college students. I'm also single parent my fourth 2% of students. Eleven years ago I graduated from high school and its neighbors its leader. Money was so excited that I did not have a competent when I arrived on campus. University crossed over Tony 5000 per year and I like I was accompaniment for the 300. At routes many thousand. In federal and private loans and wrecked at Starbucks and real and also target it was exhausting. I'm not focused on school until years later dropped out. I'm test. Got me I had journey to house about wars. It's when he eighteen Alice for a little time in decided to track college again this time at Columbus State community college. A typical time where. In full time college I'm raising my daughter intact from my mother who had volume. I love school but when my mom passed away and has also care from my two teenage Brothers. Again. Is seen college wasn't an arts for me. The third time I wrote a college prank time it works several part time jobs it was slow but it was the only way after the fort school. Mean if you look Community Colleges are ready tree but Janet act Jenny and I know that's not true. Our bills docile tightly ran out of money for food and this wasn't about bombing we lacked enough money to eat regularly. In re addicted. I thought this was my fault. But then I realized that to percent of college students are also dealing with the in house security. More than one in ten are homeless. Are we ought just not college material Earnhardt have we are done something wrong. It actually act on a college staff member who repaired meets a child care health insurance food stamps scholarship and housing and scholar house. And I succeed in December Tunney eighteen hour my associates and transcripts of my university. Where am not pursuing it actually human resource management. And hostile planet granted and graduate degree in psychology. It seems that propelled recipients like me the only way to attend colleagues and but what happens to the millions of students who can't get back hello. Eight US Government Accountability Office recently sit at two million students are having trouble paying for college but not getting help from Matt. Like me most are first generation students mean you're also single parents. Elliott go to college insert focus I have to know that much out of state. But 95% of campus is which after have a lot lately as some campuses. In a half child care at all. I'm here today because of my daughter. I'm also here for students like Iran a country students like those that Jiang will come. Another odds are low that any and I Olympic skate property but I also know that college educations a college education helps. And we will. I'm clearly willing to record his master's degree but on days when money is tight and appeals or do I wonder why I'm paying for the price. Why belly broken system. Well what happened if congress to stated that it cots financing system that matched district ambition at today's students like myself. I hope my story makes clear how desperately we want to improve our lives. And have very real to straddle tanker contest time.

