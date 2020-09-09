-
Now Playing: Department of Justice intervenes in lawsuit against Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes military leadership
-
Now Playing: Trump to expand offshore drilling moratorium to Florida's Atlantic coast
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Thousands evacuate as vast wildfires ravage the West
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive wildfires continue to rage out West
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, September 8, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 8, 2020
-
Now Playing: 8 weeks to Election Day, voters get candid about 2020 race
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Trump’s support among people of color
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The 2020 electoral map could get weird
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump's former close friend shares details of new book
-
Now Playing: McConnell’s 'pause' damaged economy: Schumer
-
Now Playing: Sarah Huckabee Sanders responds to Atlantic article: ‘It didn’t happen’
-
Now Playing: Is Trump’s ‘law & order’ message working?
-
Now Playing: Election countdown
-
Now Playing: Ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about new memoir
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks out as campaigns enter final stretch
-
Now Playing: No rest for both campaigns in the race to the White House