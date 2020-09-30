‘There’s nothing smart about you': Trump to Biden

President Donald Trump claimed former Vice President Joe Biden has “done nothing” in his 47 years as a politician, during a heated exchange in Tuesday’s presidential debate.
1:11 | 09/30/20

