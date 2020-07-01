Transcript for Soleimani attack was ‘days’ away: Defense secretary

You clarify the attacks so many was planning was that days or weeks away. I think it's more fair to say days for sure. Candidate is US legally obliged to withdraw from Iraq if told by the Iraqi Government ago. I'm I'm not gonna speculate we're not there yet there's been and now that it's happened to the best my knowledge and as those events unfold we'll dress them and we'll have all the right legal experts that advises on that they. Mr. secretary you said the US is not seeking war with Iraq I think the question most people there who would help close. Are we. To what we do and specifically. How would you characterize. Prelude to military movements. Over the past several. Yeah it it is true or not seeking worth the Ron I think the what happens next depends on them. I think we should expect that they will retaliate in some way shape or form either. Through their proxies as they've been doing now for for how many years. Or by hope and or with mother by their own hand and so we take this one step at a time we're prepared for any contingency. And and then we'll roast we will respond appropriately to what are they did and how are you characterize their military movement Sobel. So. You know we we watching very closely we see their movements. Am I don't want to get mourned that because Starr C ended ended intelligence issues so. Mum. Not hard to see that that. Mr. secretary you talked about being ready. As profit sharing case. Target our partners in the region is that enough to warrant the US peace. Look he nearly a mark in a comment on amok and hypothesize or comment speculate but we are standing there to defend not only our interest but those of our. Allies and partners and I want to reassure them that were there with them as well. Two points to follow up on if I mean we have talked about Iran needs to be escalate my first question is. Does the US had been eighty obligation to do escalate upwards absolutely certain programs court. My second question. You have sent several times in the past couple of days that you will follow international law on potential war crimes. I think look let me set aside I think everyone would expect you know exactly. My question is not hypothetical president is out there with his position if you get an order. Which he resigned from office rather than violate the law. The Barbara mark and again the some hypothetical that you portray anger I'm fully confident that the president is darkening the commander chief market this -- legal order. And and as I said united states military will as always has Obey the laws of armed conflict and escalation does the US have any responsibility or obligation. Took almost fifty years Philly papers that fit your views. It's order we have not we're not the ones that have escalated this over the past. Arguably forty years and certainly over the past several months. It's been a Iran through its proxies. Headed his consistently act escalated this in terms of this size scale scope of of their attacks we reached the point where. That we had to act in self defense. We had to take appropriate action so at this point. As I said a few times now the ball is in their court but they do next would determine what happens in the subsequent moves.

