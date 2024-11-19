Bill would ban transgender women from using women's restroom at Capitol

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace was asked Tuesday about the bill she introduced to ban transgender women from using women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

November 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live