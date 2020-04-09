Transcript for My son ‘wasn't a sucker’: Biden to Trump

Before I begin will speak who missed two within talked about. It in the revelations about prisons chunks disregard for military. And our veterans. I quite frankly. If what is written in land use troops discussed. Confirms. What most of us who read you two. Don't jump was not fit to do the job president be the commander in chief. Prison reportedly says. And emphasized the importance. That those who sign up to serve. Instead of doing something more lucrative or sucker. Let me be real clear. My son was an assistant US attorney and he volunteered to go to Kosovo. Wars going on. As a civilian. He went to sucker. My son. Volunteered. Enjoy the united states military as the attorney general went to Iraq for a year. Won the bronze star and other accommodations he wasn't a sucker. And servicemen and women you serve with. Particular don't did not come home. We're not lose your. These statements are true. The president should humbly apologize. Every golf star mother and father. Every blue star families. And he's denigrated and sold. Who that heck does he think he it is. Is it true. Well we've her resolve Muppets characters nations out American are John McCain as a Lutheran 2015. Now trump said he was not a war hero I like people who want. Capture. Good for him. In his dismissal. Of the traumatic brain injury suffered by troops serving in Iraq. As mayor headaches. Not too long ago. He stood by. Failing. Failing to take action they've raised the issue with Lautenberg wrote. While the crown would put bounties on the heads of American troops in Afghanistan. It's a sacred duty. You're tired enemies say this shows you recovery for years no. I get in trouble for stabbing to say it again. We have many obligations the government well I have one truly sacred obligation. Quipped that support those who we send in harm's way. Care for their families while their god and care for example went down hole that's the only truly shaker. Obligation of government hat. Duty. Honor. Country. These are values that drive our service members. And all voluntary outfit. President trump. This demonstrate he has no sense of service. No loyalty Danny caused other than himself. Five the honor being. Next commander in chief. I will ensure. We are American heroes. No I'll have their backs. Honor their sacrifice. Those who have been injured. Will be in military parades. I'm always cautioned. Not to lose my temper. This may be as close as I've come. This campaign.

