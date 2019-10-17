Transcript for Sondland says he was 'disappointed' in Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine

New details emerging out of the closed door testimony of the US ambassador to the European Union. Investigators from three congressional committees. Leading the impeachment probe are deposing Gordon Salman under subpoena. According to his opening statement obtained by ABC news so Allen tells congress president trump directed him and others to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. To push Ukraine to announce quote. Anti corruption investigations. But he denies knowing the probe would be centered on the 2016 election. And also Trump's political rival former vice president Joseph Biden. And his son hunter Solomon also denied having knowledge that one week before the president's July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president. Trump withheld 400 million dollars in military aid from the country. Testifying quote inviting a foreign government to undertake investigations but the purpose of influencing an upcoming US election would be wrong. Withholding for an aid in order to pressure a foreign government to take such steps would be wrong. I did not and would not ever participate in such undertakings in his written testimony Salman also expresses he was quote disappointed the president pressured. The newly elected Ukrainian president. Announce the investigations as a means for securing a White House meeting. Despite previously stating in September text message that there was no quid pro quo of any kind. Ahead of someone's testimony trumps former top rush advisor few on the hill. Also told house investigators she was concerned about someone cellphone use and the lead song Linux from donor turned diplomat was a potential national security risk. Because of his inexperience. Someone also defended his involvement in handling Ukraine despite the country not being part of the European Union he noted that Ukraine played an important part. It has broader work as EU ambassador. Politicos are Randy ABC news Washington.

