Transcript for Sondland flips on Trump, revises impeachment testimony

Eyes and moved to Washington and into that startling admission on the hill on yesterday key witness Gordon sound land in in the US ambassador to the EU. Revising his original testimony in confirming. There was in fact a quid pro quo on that July 25 phone call to the Ukraine so want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House. And we have Catherine falters on Capitol Hill and Catherine I will start with you obviously this is pretty. Damaging because this is a senator of the entire investigation. Oh well exactly that's right it's a stunning reversals on land now admitted that he said he presumed. That aid was conditioned on launching these investigations and Kimberly he revealed. In that new tests many submitted to the committee's. That he actually told an advisor. To the Ukrainian president. That this aid this holdup that they it was conditions on them launching. These investigations now of course Republicans up on Capitol Hill are capitalizing on the fact that someone use the word presumed to point two perhaps he didn't really have knowledge of this but really as stunning admission from him he also detailed. The back channel the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had he says that the president would just say as it relates to Ukraine policy Disco. Talk to read it. And Caron I have to ask you how is the White House responding to this revision. Another essentially Kimberly saying there's nothing new here that the testimony that was revived by Gordon's son Lynn. Doesn't change anything and Kellyanne Conway counselor the president this morning told reporters here the White House that. Everything else does it matter the testimony of un elected officials up on Capitol Hill. Does not matter that the only thing that is critical to this impeachment debate. Is what president trump said on that phone call with president insulin ski and everything else is just Norway's. At the top lanes to try and take from the White House essentially saying to Republicans you have to discount. Everything that was happening before the president's phone call and everything that happened afterwards that the policy and all of the maneuvering does not matter. It's just the literal words that the president said. Hiding it's going to be a tough thing for it Republicans to try and defend but the White House is certainly trying to say. That nothing silent revised and that his refreshed memory doesn't implicate the president any more explicitly than anything they've seen so far. And is that what people are asking about on the radio calls it you have every day. Get out of the big part of it you know someone as Catherine mentioned not being able to say exactly how he knew or who was the one that said to hold up this aid a lot of questions about that. But also how the White House is going to play this because we have seen. The never trump or tag applied to people like Bill Taylor the top diplomat to Ukraine who is still in his job right now. And it never to number tag applied to. Alexander amendment National Security Council official who was also. Still in his job in the administration. It will be very difficult to say that Gordon's on Lin is not a trumped loyalists. This is somebody who has no experience in diplomacy he was a hotel owner in Portland area. Who gave a lot of money to the president's reelection and to his campaign and the inauguration. That's why he was put in this job very hard to distance himself of from the president at this point. And Catherine of course there's more depositions. More today what are you watching for. Yes the first official to show up for a deposition today David Hale he's senior State Department facilities and number three person at the State Department the highest ranking at official ahead in the foreign service who has appeared here behind closed doors you can see him now rhyming earlier today the more likely to learn more about about the ousting of the former ambassador Marie economists we've seen that coming out in the transcripts. Of testimony this week so there's been reporting that he's likely to say that there were political. Considerations behind her ousting so we'll learn more about that likely from his testimony. And more about the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani's involvement in all of us. All right lots to keep up with Elena think Catherine falters on Capitol Hill in Karen Travers at the White House thank you guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.