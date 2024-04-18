Speaker Johnson hawks $95 billion aid package amid threats to speakership

House Republicans released a $95 billion package providing aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan – as Congress aims to counter threats posed by Russia, Iran and China.

April 18, 2024

