Now Playing: Furloughed worker holds 'shutdown social'

Now Playing: House votes to end shutdown

Now Playing: Government shutdown enters day 33

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump announces deal to reopen government

Now Playing: Trump announces deal to reopen government for 3 weeks

Now Playing: Roger Stone indicted by Mueller team

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Roger Stone pledges to fight charges brought by special counsel

Now Playing: Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone charged in Russia probe

Now Playing: Roger Stone speaks out after court appearance

Now Playing: Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort appears in court

Now Playing: New bipartisan talks underway as Senate rejects 2 plans for ending shutdown

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Roger Stone released on $250K bond, travel restricted

Now Playing: Bipartisan talks underway to try to end government shutdown

Now Playing: 'This has nothing to do with the president': Sanders on Roger Stone indictment

Now Playing: Federal workers miss 2nd paycheck due to shutdown

Now Playing: Trump friend Roger Stone indicted by special counsel

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Roger Stone indicted by special counsel

Now Playing: US orders its non-emergency workers to leave Venezuela

Now Playing: Air traffic controllers union: Workers are at a 'breaking point'