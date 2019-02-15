SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump declares national emergency for border wall funding

More
The president made the announcement after negotiations to avoid a second shutdown failed to secure $5.7 billion he demanded to fund the wall.
53:43 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump declares national emergency for border wall funding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61103510,"title":"SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump declares national emergency for border wall funding","duration":"53:43","description":"The president made the announcement after negotiations to avoid a second shutdown failed to secure $5.7 billion he demanded to fund the wall.","url":"/Politics/video/special-report-president-trump-declares-national-emergency-border-61103510","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.