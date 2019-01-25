Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Roger Stone released on $250K bond, travel restricted

This is an ABC news special report. George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we are coming on the you know breaking news in the Russian investigation presence longtime political advisor Roger Stone has been charts this morning by special counsel Robert Muller seven counts. A witness tampering false statements and obstructions of proceedings his just appeared. In a courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida appear before a judge and 250000. Dollars bail formally arraigned. In DC next week that's the scene. At his home in Florida this morning where FBI agent showed up right around 6 AM. Went into a rest Roger Stone took materials from that apartment also his homes in Harlem. New York again another indictment here in the Russian investigation seven counts of false statements and witness tampering when a district court Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Joins us is about Roger Stone reaching out to WikiLeaks trying to get information allegedly hacked by the Russians. The other key is that he apparently kept some senior campaign officials. Aware of its efforts regarding WikiLeaks. And they won it regular updates which he allegedly provided but there's no allegation of collusion works donor any of these campaign officials are accused of directly working with the Russians. But this could be the first hint that the Russian investigation is nearing its. Clues into right we know from previous indictments by mr. Mueller. That he believed that WikiLeaks was getting information from Russian intelligence from gust but there's no allegation here that Roger Stone good communicated directly. With Russian intelligence. The that's correct George that the key here is that everyone suspected based on the stores that have been published in the summer of 2016. That these. Documents that we can lease was putting out they put out some right before the Democratic Convention as you would call people suspected that the Russians were responsible for that Haq. Now the allegation here is it Roger Stone sought to get more and more information. From WikiLeaks and then when he heard that. There were congressional investigation that the FBI was looking into it that he sought to cover shrill that's essentially what's special counsel is alleging here. And he alleges that he had communication of the multiple officials on the term campaign want to bring in our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams for more on this. Then one of things that pops out. The indictment is a communications pose after the first release of WikiLeaks documents July 22 2016. Where's the word Mueller goes on to write to the senior trump campaign official. Was directed to context own about any additional releases and what other damaging information organization one had. Regarding the Clinton Campaign stone there after told the trump campaign about potential future releases of damaging material they organization 11 of the key questions. That raises who's a senior trump campaign official who directed that person. Right and that's now will be discussion about the trauma care it will be clear. Trump campaign is mentioned 28 times in the indictment. So there's no way to talk about the indictment and ignore the reality. That actual campaign is mentioned it numerous crimes here ended when talking about who directed an at bat the big question. Who ordered. Him directly and I will plummet due mower had we answered that question. Egypt not answering it in the context of the indictment. I'm so so bad and ended it important to note George there are two. Got several recent here right you've got the release of the BNP documents which were. But then the question becomes or what didn't happen next here. Alternately. Be document under guard to guard cadet are released in October. But now we have to ask what exactly did the trump campaign know for example about the debt that document. Both or they were release. And I think fit that act that Roger Stone is talking to the trump campaign. Thought throughout this process. Become a critical. Point to look at moving forward. About the possibility. That trump campaign was aware. All not just the DNC which was public. But specifically. Vet any information about the death emails that wasn't. And then then any other question it could flow from that as well did these other trump campaign officials multiple can. And officials tell the truth about their dealings either the congress or the special counsel. Correct so so you have you know at least. Two different trumpet visuals mentioned here and specifically I think there's Alec get it sort of references we war here. And most or all of them were probably questioned. Provided special counsel. And it's now clear permit that this so council. Hazard the answers. Q a lot of being bitten we are still in question about and what he did they tell the truth. In the context of of that questioning the good that could be potential problems. Broader folks specifically in the drug campaign. Smoking again we are getting our first response from the president himself from his lawyers from others in the White House wanna go for that ten Terry Moran at the White House the first tweet. Just moments ago from the president. An angry tweet George greatest witch hunt in the history of our country. The president toward that just moments ago no collusion that's an all capitals have an exclamation point. Border coyotes drug dealers and human traffickers are treated better who alerted CNN to be there referencing the CNN camera crew that was on the scene. When the rate went down CNN so they were watching grand jury activity over the past few days knew something was up. I here at the White House nothing to see here that's what Press Secretary sir Sanders told CNN this morning said. This has nothing to do with the president certainly nothing to do with the White House. This is suddenly it has solely to do. With Roger Stone and not something that affect us here in this building when asked directly. Does she know she was on the campaign who on the campaign to hold Roger Stone according to this indictment. Go check with WikiLeaks U and other kinds of emails they might be getting from the Russians. She said a few were did not answer directly but you said there was no collusion that this is all the which cuts or she. She did not answer that question directly she said that's a legal document I haven't read it yet. But she emphasized what the president has not good to see her no collusion whatever this most recent close associate of the president is indicted for. Has nothing to do with the president or the White House that's the line here. That's aligned their what we're hearing from Democrats on Capitol Hill that they believe that there's more to investigate here but I wanna go to timing on the scene is our senior national correspondent Garrett. Courthouse in. Fort Lauderdale. I take it time that Roger Stone now beginning process to be able to be released at least for today. That's right Georgia it was quite striking scene inside of that courtroom we'll take you inside it was a tiny federal courtroom here at the Broward federal courthouse there wasn't a single seat. That somebody wasn't sitting down and everyone looking at Roger Stone. And it never seen Roger Stone you know he's always a very doubtful person his hair always cold perfectly well he looked very disheveled and he was in shackles George. Handcuffs he addressed the judge the only thing is sitting court was saying QI understand your honor he won't have to undergo a drug test but once you pass that first drug test. He will not have to be drug tested again that's one of the conditions of his release as you mentioned there was a 250000 dollar bond. But he hasn't the put up any cash for that wanted to be able to be released without putting any money down. He just can't move anything just can't miss any court case now here's the many of the restrictions he could only travel. You know southern district of Florida to the southern district of New York into DC he waved. The next hearing to be held here he's gonna go straight to DC he'll be moved there. That's where his next hearing will be plugged why this scene also right here outside the courthouse towards the great take you around we're waiting for Rodgers don't come out he possibly could speak. But there are dozens and dozens of camera reporters all types of people here but there also protesters. Supporters that have been fighting with each other just a little bit. Arguing with each other about president Donald Trump about rushing collusion and other allegations and other. Roger stole confidential are here to show his support. I did not see any close members of his family and or his wife in the courtroom we'll see what happens when she leaves George. Okay time thanks very much wanna ring Chris Christie former Republican governor Jersey known ABC news contributor close associate also has been longtime friend. Of president trump we heard Chris the president's response rate there but now with this indictment we now have six. Six associates of president trample been cited by Robert Mueller the southern district of New York for lying or false statements including his former national security advisor. Michael Flynn his personal lawyer Michael Cohen Paul metaphor campaign chair deputy campaign chair Robert. Gates Roger Stone himself and George pop it up list. The foreign policy. Advisor you see here the president surrounded by people who for that for whatever reason have not been telling the truth you get a congress order Robert Mueller. Doubtless that's obvious and I speak. Because of former US attorney George when you when I read this indictment this morning at once again proved out. Just how Smart and careful Robert Moeller is being. Euro he has Roger Stone. According to this indictment dead to rights arm on the perjury charges. And in this and the other thing in here in their commitments is well if this is big got to be very disturbing day for some senior members of the charm campaign because. For those folks in Albion this indictment referenced in this indictment. As having given any current direction. So Roger Stone. I'm open to a whole new avenue. Of inquiry that I'm sure Mueller has already done. And I think one of the things that people we this characters the prosecutor almost always knows more than you do. And when they went out this to counsel a U the other thing that all going to be concerned about is whether they're going to be facing charges are false statements to prosecutors as well. The printing of a what they told them. And that's are very small circle people George. Okay Chris Christie thanks very much for waiting writers Sony's this set to appear we think he's gonna come up for the cameras about 45 minutes. We will come back if he does appear for now we're gonna go. Off there as we said Roger Stone I said it on seven different counts of false statements obstruction and tampering with a witness by Robert Mueller just appeared in a federal courthouse in Florida. We make stay on this all day long you can follow it all on abcnews.com. And we'll full report tonight on world news tonight with David Muir. This has been a special. From the EB.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.