SPECIAL REPORT: Trump says he supports intel community

More
Trump said he misspoke during Monday's joint presser with Vladimir Putin and meant to say there was no reason "it wouldn't be Russia" behind election meddling.
21:30 | 07/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Trump says he supports intel community

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56647314,"title":"SPECIAL REPORT: Trump says he supports intel community","duration":"21:30","description":"Trump said he misspoke during Monday's joint presser with Vladimir Putin and meant to say there was no reason \"it wouldn't be Russia\" behind election meddling.","url":"/Politics/video/special-report-trump-supports-intel-community-56647314","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.