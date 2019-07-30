Transcript for Spotlight on battleground states for 2020 Democrats

All of the field is actually getting any smaller as we head into today we talk a little bit about it with Rick Klein and Mike news there the fuel is actually holding its own getting a little bit larger. I you may notice a difference this week we have lost our congressman Eric swallow of California he was famous for of course that passed the torch mean. He wants against Joseph Biden we've also game time sire the billionaire. And we gained. Joseph sestack of Pennsylvania that your former congressman he's in the race as well his look at a horse race. A new quinnipiac poll out this week look at that Joseph Biden. How well ahead Warren Harris Sanders holding their own all the pack they're keeping those up first debate bouncers booted just rounding out the top five. But is Democrats duke it out of bonds themselves there's a real concern among some party leaders. That they're not focus enough on Donald Trump or those key battleground states where this race is really gonna matter want to bring in now to actually took. In tracking those states ban the bolt is the former. National Press Secretary for president Obama's when he twelve reelection campaign we can call on something. I'm an architect of the president's reelection bid also joined by Jeffrey -- with their friends and I 38. I he joins us from New York guys great to have you with us thanks so much better want to start with you pretty ominous headline. I'm in new column from you in the Atlantic magazine say the general election is happening today. Donald Trump is running unopposed. So tell us you mean by that where's the party failing right now. Well you know I don't blame the primary candidates for that I think they've got to focus on. Approximate battle without overshooting the runway for the general election but at the same time the trump reelection campaign has staffed up. They've fund raised and they've been advertising in battleground states with a nod towards the general election. I feel strongly that we shouldn't let them have a free year that's what we had on the Obama campaign and won eleven. When we worked swiftly to define Mitt Romney during the primaries and make it very difficult. For him to win the general election he started with a big uphill battle and I don't want that to happen to Democrats. This time around since I wrote that column. Democratic super pacs have begun to advertise in key battleground states which I think it's a great first step. I'd love to see the Democratic National Committee do more. The fact is that the trump campaign is up with digital advertising in key states today from channels. From states puts a YouTube talking about their immigration messaging talking about their general election messaging. And until a couple of weeks ago it had gone completely on responded to. And then you know we knew we had we've seen priorities USA one of those democratic groups come out front. In some of those key states this past couple days what do you make of Tom's dire. The billionaire who just got into this race he started running ads as well a lot of and the digital space including this one take a look. I hear the first ad of the campaign season to use some of Bob Muller's testimony in an. Is that the kind of thing you think will help Democrats. As they start to engage with Donald Trump. Well I. I think it's important that we define Donald Trump now you know his approval rating has an approached. 50% in his presidency and I think that's because. He hasn't followed through on its promises to working class families. Ultimately he campaigned as a warrior for them but the only major legislation he pass was corporate tax cut. And at the same time we've seen that his administration has been rife with. Cronyism and corruption so I think we've got a link it to the average American's life. And the conversation that they're happening around the dinner table every night. And maybe that means moving away from things like the Russia investigation. People over an awful lot of let's bring Jeffrey Skilling of the conversation Jeffrey AUN that team at 538 of and taking a look at some of those issues. Then was talking about and also raising some concern that perhaps Democrats are moving too far collapsed on things like health care immigration and taxes what do you find it. Well I think generally speaking. You can see historically that candidates that have been no more toward the middle have generally one. So I guess there is some concern that if Democrats go to Florida the last might give president trump an opportunity. To sort of make the election a choice election. And I think for ham. That would be a good option indicate he go after someone like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren for just being too far to the left. And verses it being a referendum because I think at the same time you know you can't. Say that a left wing candidate could win because president truck trop is pretty unpopular. He has approval rating in the low forties. And people are very strong opinions about him and you see polls were majorities of Americans say they definitely won't vote forum. So you know I think you could sore is he going either way there. But. There is some risk that you'll get a choice election if you're democrats' if you do nominate someone who is a bit further to left. And then what do you make. The role the white working class non college educated voter President Obama. One over those voters in 2012 Donald Trump sort of won them back we're calling them the unicorn voters out here he in Michigan. Are they winnable by the democratic nominee woody Democrats need to do to win. Those voters over. Look I think they're important demographic but they're not the only important swing demographic in this election I think they are winnable I think. Trumps trade war that has affected many of them particularly those in the agricultural sector. Are certainly winnable. They if you look at his racist rhetoric over the past couple weeks that's alienated. Moderate suburban swing voters. But I also think that we want a candidate that's motivational enough to get out some of the Democrats and younger voters that did it. Vote in 2016 I think and winning that. Margin of voters will be just as important to getting to 270 electoral votes as the white working class. Big to be right now to get turnout up and the bolt. A four national Press Secretary for president Obama's reelection campaign democratic strategist now thanks so much then for coming in for your expertise also thanks to Jeffrey skelley. How are their friends at 538 much more their analysis. At 538 dot com.

