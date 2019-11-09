Transcript for Spotlight on what it will take for Democrats to win in 2020

Items are about to plugged in Democrats right here in the hall the great Heidi I camp of the state of North Dakota former senator and you've got Simpson. I CEO of democracy for America's her daddy both about ABC news contributors recently yeah it's only beginning to get what you're going to be watching tomorrow night but even emissaries you. I think has the most at stake. And that's their debate you know I think Joseph Biden for sure you know you've got all of the front runners kind of on the same stage the first time we're seeing everybody who probably has a great chance of Wednesday's. And now he versatile as warnings already had his chance against Cumberland quarry we'll see how he stands up. I think for everybody at the high stakes are it is the first time we really are seeing the top five top seven together. They're gonna have to distinguish themselves based on totally energy Gregg but also on issues and so it'll be interesting to see how that we've now had you on our powerhouse politics pod cast last week talking about the need. In the desire for many democratic voters to really start when doing this thing down steel behemoth of a campaign. With nineteen candidates is this effectively a winnowing I mean are we down to attend are the other nine. I think it's going to be very very hard for someone who's not on this stage. She merge as the eventual on nominee now. If you have a lot of money like Tom's dire maybe that works for you when you make it into the next debate but I think it's going to be extraordinarily difficult because this is a casting call. For who's gonna run. For president. Kerry the democratic banner and if you're not on this stage I think it's going to be very very difficult tent find your way it into that final. Nomination process and when our new poll that's out today had some very interest in data on head to heads between any of these candidates and Donald Trump nationally. Looked very good for Democrats had basically everybody on stage tonight I think we have a graphic. A tornado rather Beatty Donald Trump and head to head of course you guys know better than anybody it's going down to me like. All right college those necessary UT seven need to win states like North Dakota Michigan nor I have asked Ohio yeah. That's where really matter if it's not as rosy a picture there and indeed did you get the sense is that this is sort of giving him a false narratives to what could be a much tougher campaign you know those stats. I I think that the North Carolina. Congressional race yesterday was was telling. Big win in the suburbs and they're losing even bigger in rural America event free as the Democrat and I think. That Ford tells a real story where they're gonna have to start really thinking about how do you broaden the appeal. Now there's two ways of thinking about that you can energize your base and get people enthusiastic about your ideas or you can take a look at kind of the old school. Hill who can we get on in the tent. Voting for us and I think you've got to start addressing. Some of the concerns of Democrats in rural America not just Republicans. But Democrats who didn't show up in rural America to vote for don't. Freddie and I would continue to argue that expanding the electorate right so Barack Obama won Ohio and explaining. Twelve he won Ohio and swinging eighteen he won Pennsylvania he won Wisconsin and he won these states. That we can do that and he was the hope and change energy candidate he with the underdog at the time which got the old Iowa everything shifted so I think the strategy should be to energize the base expand the electorate to those folks who don't. Traditionally vote to vote I think that's how we went and are you optimistic that Texas is someplace that could actually be in play when I was instead of last year for the Fed raises the congressional races and we saw a lot of great winds there and I think that's been the play is now purple state. I think it's interesting because people always talk what Texas Texas as a plus six or plus eight state. Yesterday the Democrat came within two percentage points in a plus twelve. So can we just kind of all agree that Texas is a place. That has potential it's also expensive and whether you decide you're going to invest resources here is going to be Democrats. Here are totally different breed though in some before yesterday for paying counting when the purple counties talked a lot of Democrats and they said and I was living in California Republican. So there isn't any interest in mix here in Georgia and others is turning purple but they thought I. You look at it could you vote for a collision are here to put it up get our heads for actually. Beginning to understand what's happening in rural America tact that Democrats in Texas are no different than Democrats and north. Caught it and they feel disaffected. They feel a disconnected with their party was better reconnect them. We can do that on the values of family the values of making sure that people can earn a living in this country and that we don't leave and. Plenty hot and there are a lot of young voters new voters millennial they're a lot of brown voters who have never been engaged in this state that are probably riled up by everything happening at the border. That's been happening under terms administration and so I think we can give us a fascinating backdrop to have as the debate here love having you guys novel way to the Democratic Party. Great thing that regularly and Brady we should tell our audio. If not between the two months now that the fight is to win this race here and I'm pretty daring and clearest that are hurting I can North Dakota thank you so much you know at Cincinnati for democracy for America.

