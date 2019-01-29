Transcript for Stacey Abrams to give Democrats' response to State of Union

Speaker Pelosi and I have an issue an official statement shortly. But yes three weeks ago I called Stacey Abrams. And asked her to deliver the response to the state of the union I was very delighted when she agreed. And she is just a great spokesperson. She's in the credible leader. She's led the charge for voting rights which is at the root. Just about everything else. And she really has if you look at her background she knows what working people middle class people vote so. Yes I'm very excited that she's agreed to be the respondent to the president in the state of the union.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.