'We will not stand down,' VP Pence warns China

More
Vice President Mike Pence criticized China for its militarization of the South China Sea and its political interference in the U.S. and around the world.
3:07 | 10/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'We will not stand down,' VP Pence warns China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58284115,"title":"'We will not stand down,' VP Pence warns China","duration":"3:07","description":"Vice President Mike Pence criticized China for its militarization of the South China Sea and its political interference in the U.S. and around the world.","url":"/Politics/video/stand-vp-pence-warns-china-58284115","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.