Transcript for Standoff on tap over shutdown

Now to the other big story in Washington it looks like the government could shut down at midnight tonight. President trump is demanding congress fund his border wall but it does not look like the senate will agree. This morning shut down cliffhanger. Overnight house Republicans passed in the short term funding bill with more than five billion dollars for president trumps border wall. But the hold of now is in the senate which is expected to reject the plan today. President trump is plunging the country into chaos throwing a temper ten from. And creating the trump shutdown. Of the government. That means 800000 government workers could be without a paycheck over Christmas. It's all the dramatic about face for the president we need the wall that Democrats know it. Everybody knows it earlier this week it appeared he was ready to accept a short term plan to keep the government running through February. Essentially kicking the can down the road with out money for his border wall. But then a conservative revolt. It looks like. A lot of people's worst fear is may be realized Emmett and that the president is getting ready to eat KM. Not funny in the laws gonna go down as one worst. War thing to have happen to the administration accused of backing down from one of his top campaign promises the president. Changed course and summoned house speaker Paul Ryan and top Republicans in the White House. President Pharmasset. He will not sign a bill that came up from the senate last evening. Because of his legitimate concerns for border security. On Capitol Hill overnight the president's party scrambling to find a fixed but this morning senators aren't budging. The uncertainty along with concern about the trade war with China and rising interest rates sent stocks in a nosedive. The Dow losing another 464. Points dropping to its lowest level in more than a year. And gauge of markets were down overnight and with government shutdown looming some private citizens. Are now trying to help pay for the border wall and air force veteran who launched a fundraising site online. And has a ready raise ten million dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.