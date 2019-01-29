Former Starbucks CEO heckled during book tour after teasing presidential bid

More
"Don't help elect Trump," yelled one heckler who was removed from the event.
2:14 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Starbucks CEO heckled during book tour after teasing presidential bid
Less than last night is that I am seriously considering. Running for president as a centrist independent. And I wonder clarify the word independent which I view. Dad's a designation on the ballot. Mom and yeah. Wants to see Donald Trump fired. And leave office more than me. I hear this because I have loved the country and I'm profoundly concerned with the direction we're and and I wound let's let's let me travel the country over the next three months and let the American people decide and so. Like this. Us on Twitter at yeah as it happens. Audience today quite close you want. This results and answer. Washington most didn't want a decent start. Guess that's why easy food medicine and healthcare assistant is armed. Here. But I didn't believe this is trying to do then is I. This new. Provides free health insurance for utilities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60695905,"title":"Former Starbucks CEO heckled during book tour after teasing presidential bid","duration":"2:14","description":"\"Don't help elect Trump,\" yelled one heckler who was removed from the event.","url":"/Politics/video/starbucks-ceo-heckled-book-tour-teasing-presidential-bid-60695905","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.