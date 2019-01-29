-
Now Playing: Former Starbucks CEO heckled during book tour after teasing presidential bid
-
Now Playing: Former Starbucks CEO considering 2020 presidential run?
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown cost $11 billion to economy
-
Now Playing: White House disputes CBO report estimating shutdown cost economy $11 billion
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen to testify before congressional committee behind closed doors
-
Now Playing: Reporter's Notebook: Chris Christie on new book 'Let Me Finish'
-
Now Playing: Mueller's probe is 'close to being completed': Acting Attorney General Whitaker
-
Now Playing: CBO estimates shutdown delayed $18 billion in federal spending
-
Now Playing: US levels criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and top exec
-
Now Playing: US sanctions Venezuela's state-owned oil firm
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Former White House aide speaks out about new tell-all book
-
Now Playing: Government reopens for three weeks after shutdown
-
Now Playing: Howard Schultz seriously considering running for president
-
Now Playing: Former White House aide Cliff Sims on his time with the Trump administration
-
Now Playing: Report predicts shutdown cost economy $11 billion
-
Now Playing: Democrats uneasy about Howard Schultz's potential independent presidential bid
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential field becomes crowded as more candidates enter race
-
Now Playing: Would you vote for Starbucks' Howard Schultz?
-
Now Playing: Former White House insider releases explosive book
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie weighs in on his new book, shutdown, Roger Stone