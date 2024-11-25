Starr County goes red for the first time in 100 years and preps for immigration focus

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal visits Starr County, Texas, which voted predominantly Republican for the first time in a century. Now, it is the initial focal point for Trump's mass deportation promise.

November 25, 2024

