Transcript for The state of the race

And for more on the state of the presidential race let's bring in ABC's political director Rick Klein it ranked tenth president. As threatening to cut funding to some major cities because of what he calls lawless protest can he do that. It's almost certainly going to be challenged in court if he'd actually continues to mess nations do it. And start with the the irony here that he would literally be deep funding the police and potentially harming his F. First to get schools health and think about the ripple effect that any kind of cutting of federal resources would mean for. State local police forces so the president hasn't put a lot of bluster behind some such. Threats in the past they are rarely carried through if he does attempted. There's going to be a very fierce legal fight it's unclear what pots of money he's talking about. And again there's a real political risk here in being viewed that you're actually doing what you say your opponent wants to do. And and Rick we also heard in Mary's piece the president suggesting that people in North Carolina vote by mail. And in person I I just want to emphasize that's not legal correct. Don't try this at home look there's no loophole. Did to test the system as the president is suggesting it is patently illegal. Attempting to vote more than once knowing that you're doing it. That's illegal high even if you do it by accident that can be illegal and if you or someone else into doing it as Mary reported that's illegal so the attorney general has been this however he wants with the president. Is suggesting here is that people actually would commit a crime. And I wanna shift now to Kenosha Wisconsin another city where we're seeing protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Thank you said that can notion may be more important to this race. Then either of the conventions why. Well this is. Developing into an almost perfect microcosm of the major issues all of our day the crises are rounds racial reckoning police protest police violence. As well as what those protests mean an end violence. That it's sometimes directed against peaceful protesters sometimes directed against police so we see this remarkable convergence of issues it and it happens or happening. Indeed indeed most closely divided county in one of the most closely United States in a very divided nation that's why you have. President truck making the trip earlier this week and Joseph Biden going to Kenosha symbolically important as well substantively important that trip he's making today. Now we know Wisconsin had such a big role in 2016 as well but. You know the larger issues here racism police violence protest safety you complicated issues so what are both of the candidates doing or at least proposing. To try to tackle them. Yeah they're coming at it from normal stuff almost diametrically opposed positions when president trump was there earlier in the week. He put the highlight on not on and on looting on vandalism on violence. And stand suggested that this is what you'll see more of in Joseph Biden's America he was making it about the protest Joseph Biden is trying to get more at the source of those protest what is it. That struck such a chord with people that that have been marching in the streets and yes sometimes a leading to violent confrontations. That's why he's meeting with Jacob lake Stanley so so far as we know Joseph Joseph Biden is is gonna make a meeting today well or presidential as a useful in the name typically gets a much different. Puck tenor and tone. Of campaigning. They've got different approaches that's for sure. The Rick we can't laid out what the very quick ground of stump reclined today. Again you're gonna wrap it up there are you ready reply yeah but still it. And Joseph Biden sought convention bounce of about five points in an ABC news and it says Paul but. Trumps a little movement is favorability after the. Hope that this is this is this is an interest in one of our friends at 538 may have. Something interesting to say at the end of it a high wind I would hazard to guess that we've got to go back to. What CAE let's say were to go back in 1988. To find a lack of a bounce what are we think. The judges. Jon Cary in 2000 Ford not going so far back as he thinks. Critical time in watching ten it it's always great to have you thank you thank you.

